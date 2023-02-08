“An eyewitness to a gas explosion in the city of Efremov told how she helped a three-year-old boy who was pulled out from under the rubble of a collapsed residential building. She spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia on February 8.

“I came from the store, began to open the door, and straight the wave knocked out all the windows,” Oksana described the moment of the explosion.

After that, she ran to the collapsed house. The woman added that the neighbors also rushed to help the wounded.

“They got the child, I took it. The man took off some jacket, I covered him, then dressed him better and sat with him near the entrance, ”she said.

According to Oksana, the boy was silent and did not answer her questions about how he was feeling. She later handed him over to the paramedics.

A gas explosion occurred in a five-story building on February 7. A local resident said that only one wall remained from the entrance of the house.

According to the latest data, five people died. Eight apartments were destroyed.

The probable cause of the incident was a malfunction of the gas equipment. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements.