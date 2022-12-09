It took a couple of minutes for the roof of the building of the OBI construction hypermarket in the Mega Khimki shopping center near Moscow to be engulfed in flames, and after about ten minutes the fire spread to the lower floor of the building. On December 9, an eyewitness to the incident, Dmitry, who lives near the shopping center, told Izvestia about this.

“Everything started to burn from the roof … The fire developed rapidly, in a couple of minutes the entire roof was engulfed in flames. Literally ten minutes later, everything developed very quickly, it was already transferred to the lower floor of the OBI store, [огонь] was approaching the Sportmaster, and now everything is burning down, ”he said.

At the moment, according to an eyewitness, the OBI and Sportmaster stores are already completely on fire, firefighters are extinguishing the fire.

Dmitry noted that fire drills were often held on the territory of the shopping center.

A fire broke out in the construction hypermarket OBI, which is an extension to the main building of Mega Khimki. At the moment, the fire is localized on an area of ​​​​7 thousand square meters. m. According to Izvestia, the roof collapsed on an area of ​​​​5 thousand square meters. m.

In the midst of a fire in a shopping mall thundered powerful explosion. There is no information yet about what exactly could have detonated, but it is known that OBI contains building materials, as well as cans of paint and other combustible substances. It is reported that soft pops are heard from the building, reminiscent of exploding bottles or cans.

Smoke from the fire goes towards the region – to the Novopodrezkovo and Skhodnya microdistricts. The Ministry of Emergency Situations requested aviation to extinguish the fire.

According to Izvestia, a security guard of the hypermarket died. The prosecutor’s office of the Moscow region organized an inspection in connection with the fire.

According to the latest information, welding work became the cause of the fire.