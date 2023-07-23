“Izvestia”: an eyewitness said that the evacuation in the shopping center “Vremena Goda” did not begin immediately

A man who witnessed the consequences of the accident at the Vremena Goda shopping center told how visitors were evacuated. He was in a neighboring building 20 meters from the scene when the hot water pipe burst, reported “News”.

“Sadly. People got hurt. At first there was a lot of steam, fuss. No one said anything until the water started pouring,” the witness said.

He added that the evacuation of visitors was not announced from the very first minutes. For some time after the breakthrough, the responsible people could not turn off the water, and the employees of the shopping center could not quickly respond to what happened.

An eyewitness said that before the rescuers arrived, the employees tried to clean the water themselves, although many of them were with bare legs.

Earlier, the prosecutor’s office published a video from the site of an alleged pipe burst in a Moscow shopping center. After the accident, a criminal case was initiated.