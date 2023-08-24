A resident of Kuzhenkino: a black cloud appeared after the fall of the Embraer plane

A resident of the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver region, where the Embraer plane crashed, in which Evgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger, spoke about the fall of a business jet. Her words convey RIA News.

“A neighbor came running, no one, with shaking hands. When we came to the window, I saw only one mushroom, this is a black cloud, ”said the Russian woman.

She added that, according to her neighbor, a very strong roar was heard in the village. After that, a plane was noticed in the sky, which was already “sparkling with lights”. Residents saw the business jet catch fire and begin to fall.

The Embraer plane, which was flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg, crashed in the Tver region on Wednesday, August 23. There were 10 people on board, no one was saved. The passengers of the liner, in particular, are Yevgeny Prigozhin and the key commander of the Wagner, Dmitry Utkin. The list of the Federal Air Transport Agency also reports on the three crew members who were on board – the commander, co-pilot and flight attendant.

From the report on Prigozhin’s crashed plane, it follows that he lost 2.4 kilometers in 30 seconds and then stopped communicating. The wreckage of the crashed plane was scattered a few kilometers from the fall of its main part – the next morning after the car crash, experts found an element of the tail unit of the aircraft 3.5 kilometers from the crash site, as well as another fragment of a business jet.