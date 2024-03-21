A resident of Belgorod said that he was hiding in the bathroom during the shelling of the city by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

An eyewitness to a shell hitting a multi-storey building in Belgorod told how he was hiding in the bathroom during the incident. He is quoted RIA News.

“We quickly ran to the bathroom. Then the screams began that our house had been hit. We started going (…) outside. When I came out, I saw a pile of garbage, broken cars, plastic windows lying on the asphalt,” said a local resident.

He also showed damage to one of the cars – the glass was cut by shrapnel from shells. After the shelling of the city by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), operational services arrived at the scene in less than five minutes, the man added.

On the morning of Thursday, March 21, a missile alert was announced in Belgorod and the Belgorod region – it lasted about 20 minutes. The Ministry of Defense subsequently reported that ten projectiles from the Czech Vampire multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) were intercepted over the region.

Five people were injured. At least 30 apartments, power lines and several private houses were damaged during the shelling. Due to damage to power lines, about five thousand residents of the region were left without electricity. The network also published footage of the first minutes after the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike.