A resident of a five-story building in the city of Efremov, where on Tuesday, February 7, the entrance of the house collapsed due to a gas explosion, told reporters about what happened.

According to a man named Andrei, he was at home drinking tea.

“And a huge wave just, crash. At first I thought that the war had begun. I ran out of the entrance, I saw that one entrance, the corner of the house was cut off, ”he shared.

The man ran home, put on outerwear and ran to the rubble, where he helped in any way he could. “I see an ambulance is already approaching, emcheesniks. I’ve already left,” the eyewitness added.

He noted that only one wall remained from the entrance of the house. Everything else collapsed after the explosion. In front of the men, four victims were pulled out from under the rubble.

There is panic among the residents, he concluded.

The explosion thundered in the city of Efremov on the evening of February 7. There was a bang on the fourth or fifth floor. As a result, part of the building collapsed, destroying the first entrance of the house.

According to the latest information, five people died.

Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Investigative Committee, and the prosecutor’s office are working at the scene of the emergency.