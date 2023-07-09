Half of the passengers of Aeroflot flight SU2152, which arrived on July 9 from Moscow to the Turkish city of Adana, were left without luggage. One of the passengers told Izvestia about this.

According to him, people were not told the reason for the incident. According to the Turkish side, either Aeroflot or Sheremetyevo Airport, from where the plane took off, is to blame.

The passenger noted that people were left for two days without the things they needed, since the next plane will arrive in Adana only on Tuesday, July 11.

At the same time, many passengers have to go to other cities, but now they will either have to return to Adana or wait for a possible delivery by Cargo only on Friday.

Izvestia sent a request to Aeroflot, where they were told that there was a commercial load, so part of the luggage did not get on the flight.

At the end of June, experts from the Tutu travel service told Izvestia that luggage during a flight can be lost for various reasons. However, these chances can be minimized. So, you need to remove old stickers from your luggage. If you check in your luggage yourself, you should make sure that the new barcodes are carefully glued on.