In a number of regions of the Komi Republic, an emergency regime was introduced due to the oil spill on May 11. One of the local residents in an interview with a journalist of the TV channel REN TV expressed the opinion that the consequences of the ecological disaster will have to be eliminated for a long time.

He said that a similar situation occurred in August 1994, when in the Usinsk region of the republic, as a result of an accidental oil spill along a significant length of the oil pipeline, holes were formed through which a massive oil leak occurred. According to experts, the resulting environmental disaster turned out to be the largest over the previous 20 years in the history of oil production in the USSR and Russia, reported press service of the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the Sverdlovsk Region.

“You see the shores, it won’t pass in one year. About the same as now, a little more somewhere. In the same places it settled, unless you see something. It took a lot of years. The cattle then died from oil. They were dying then, there was a big death. In all the lower villages, ”the source said.

REN TV also published video footage of the aftermath of the incident, which show the sedimentation of oil products on the coastal vegetation of the river after the flood melted.

The oil spill occurred on May 11. The next day, the head of the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (NAO), Yuri Bezdudny, wrote in Telegram that the source of the river’s pollution was the oil-gathering reservoir of one of the wells of the Osh field.

From May 17 in Komi, after an accident on the oil pipeline, an emergency situation (ES) was introduced until further notice in the Usinsk, Izhemsk and Ust-Tsilemsk regions. A regional level of response has been established.

By information On May 21, LLC Lukoil-Komi, the land area where the leak of oily liquid was previously localized was 70% cleaned, work on collecting oil products from the water surface is being completed, work on technical and biological reclamation of the land area will be organized in the near future.

On the territory of the Komi Republic and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug on the Kolva River, there are seven response lines, additional lines have been established on the Usa and Pechora rivers near the villages of Mutny Materik, Shchelyabozh and the village of Zakharvan.