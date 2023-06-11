At the Equity Forum spring conference, more than 100 companies presented themselves that are not otherwise in the spotlight. We present eight of them in two parts – today part one.

Altech Advanced Materials: Like Tesla 15 years ago

upithy sayings are needed to draw attention to oneself in the crowd of hopeful stocks on the stock exchange. When a company is then advertised as saying it was the Tesla 15 years ago, that arouses curiosity. As is well known, Tesla became a trillion value on the stock exchange. And the approximately 650 billion euros that are currently left are enough, depending on the daily exchange rate, to make founder Elon Musk the richest man in the world. Altech Advanced Materials is headed by Uwe Ahrens. And in the conversation he mentions the name Musk several times.

After all, the pioneer said that the mains battery is more important today than the car. And Altech specializes in batteries. Ahrens names the disadvantages of the lithium-ion batteries that are customary on the market: They need cobalt from the Congo, graphite from China and much more copper than the mines have been able to produce up to now. In addition, they are highly combustible and must be cooled or heated externally. Its solid-state battery, on the other hand, does not burn, consists mainly of common salt and nickel, and is fully operational from minus 20 to plus 60 degrees – without any complex cooling or heating.