Mexico.- Users of social networks share the recipe for an “eYakulada”the mix between a michelada and Yakult to beat the heat.

Before the arrival of the heat, micheladas become one of the ideal drinks to refresh ourselves, and each one has their way of preparing this alcoholic beverage; however, mixing it with the fermented milk product is bordering on debauchery,although in reality everything is a meme.

The famous memes of the “eYakuladas” They went viral after the publication of the sale of this supposed drink spread with the promotion of 2×80 pesos.

“Neighbors to combat this horrible heat already we have for you the delicious ejaculates. 2 x 80 pesos“. It is read in the publication, however, what caught the attention was not only the strange combination, but the name that refers to a double meaning joke.

The “eYakuladas” / Photo: Via Twitter

Nevertheless, the posts of the drink on social networks are only humorousas netizens began to share the alleged promotion.

“That is if we are talking about products for adults for gastritis, for example”

“Do you bring home please?” Users commented on the new internet meme due to the double meaning name.

