It has been shown that the ZFHX3 gene mutation, which is believed to be present in only 4 percent of people, affects an area of ​​the brain known as the hypothalamus, which is responsible for controlling appetite, thirst, and food intake.

This gene works by turning other genes on and off.

A team of scientists at Nottingham Trent University and Harwell Medical Research Center monitored food intake in a group of mice that have ZFHX3 and another group that does not have the same gene mutation.

They found that mice with the mutation ate about 12 percent less and weighed about 20 percent less. They also had lower levels of insulin, which the researchers said indicated they had better blood sugar regulation and were less at risk of developing diseases such as type 1 diabetes. II and heart disease.

Rebecca Dumble, a researcher at the School of Science and Technology at Nottingham Trent University, said: “Understanding what happens in those with the mutation paves the way for exploring potential new targets for weight loss intervention for all people.”