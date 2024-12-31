Much of the United Kingdom is on alert due to the storm of rain, snow and wind that is especially affecting the region of Scotland, where the authorities They have had to suspend outdoor celebrations for New Year’s Eve in several locations due to the “extreme” weather that is being experienced.

Among them, the most affected has been the capital of the region, Edinburgh, where some railway lines and roads have presented problems. due to rain and windwith some gusts that the authorities have warned could exceed 120 kilometers per hour until this Wednesday.

In addition, at least eight fireworks shows have also had to be cancelled, both in Edinburgh and in the towns of Blackpool and Newcastle. This has caused the authorities They even had to apologize to the tourists who had come there on New Year’s Eve to enjoy the street parties and the traditional fireworks show.

Other exhibitions that have also had to be canceled include the annual classic sports car meeting at the Brookland Museum in Surrey, also or Southend RNLI’s traditional New Year’s Day swim at Jubilee Beach.

On the other hand, Edinburgh Castle has had to be closed for the second consecutive day due to the weather, while some recycling centers in Northumberland and County Durham have also been closed for safety.

Further south of the country, the London authorities have claimed to be controlling the weather information. There they are experimenting wind gusts of 74 kilometers per hourwhich is why the Queen’s Park and Highgate Wood facilities have had to close.