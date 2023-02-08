The shrinkage of the wooden rings used in a Phrygian tomb has served a group of scientists to date the collapse of the Hittite Empire. 3,219 years ago, that summer’s grain harvest was just as bad as the previous two. And a civilization as warlike as it was dependent on cereals could not collect taxes from farmers or feed its army, the famine must have been widespread and the State ended up decomposing. It is not the first time that the climate is related to the end of Hatti, a civilization that came to rival the Egypt of Ramses II. But never until now had a date been set with such exactitude. For the authors of this work, what happened to the Hittites should provide lessons about the present climate.

The Hittite or Hatti Empire arose about 3,670 years ago (circa 1650 BC) in central Anatolia, a region that includes much of modern Turkey. For the next five centuries, the Hittites were one of the major powers of the ancient world, along with the Assyrian, Babylonian, and Egyptian empires. But around 1200 before this era, Hattusa, its capital, was abandoned. When it was rediscovered, archaeologists found no evidence that it had been attacked or of any other cataclysm, such as plagues or riots. It was a planned abandonment. What led the Hittites to abandon their capital, which was also the home of their gods?

For decades the general instability of the region and the continuous confrontations between the different empires in the so-called cradle of civilization have been highlighted, since advances such as agriculture, cities, writing and international trade arose there. It has been pointed to the arrival of the mysterious Sea Peoples, who devastated the entire region three millennia ago. The advancement of climate science and its tools allowed one more factor to be added to the cocktail: the progressive cooling of this part of the world to the point that many historians speak of a small ice age.

“What can undermine many human societies based on and dependent on agriculture and livestock are several consecutive years of unexpected crises” Sturt Manning, researcher at Cornell University, United States

But Sturt Manning, a researcher at Cornell University (United States) argues that long-term changes, little by little, “do not usually precipitate collapse and generally people (and societies) can adapt in various ways.” However, he continues, “what can undermine many human societies based on and dependent on agriculture and livestock (that is, the majority), from the past to the present, are several consecutive years of unexpected and unforeseen crises”. Manning believes that this is what happened with the Hittites.

In a work published in Nature, Manning and a group of colleagues have shown the evidence they have to support their thesis. Manning is the director of Cornell’s tree-ring laboratory. These rings that form in the trunks as the tree grows are magnificent timepieces of the past (dendrochronology). But in addition to allowing them to be associated with and dating historical events, they also function as ancient meteorologists. The differences in thickness of each ring reveal whether the year it corresponds to was wet or dry. On that foundation rests Manning’s investigation.

A few kilometers from Ankara, the capital of Turkey, a tomb drilled into a hill was discovered last century. Due to the dating —about 3,000 years ago— and what they found, it was a Phrygian burial chamber. Perhaps from King Midas and almost certainly from his father. The Phrygians arrived in Anatolia when the Hittite empire was already a thing of the chronicles of the past. But the wood used in the burial (see image) is from junipers capable of living 900 years, so they witnessed the time of Hatti and keep their rings intact.

The juniper wood that surrounds the burial chamber of, probably, the father of King Midas, has been key to dating the end of the Hittite Empire. John Marston

Studying the rings in detail and the latest technology, Manning’s group observed two things: “Unsurprisingly, we found that annual bouts of drought were relatively common, and this is exactly what the Hittites would have expected and planned to deal with.” In fact, the entire territory of the empire is dotted with grain silos guarded by garrisons and dams and reservoirs to overcome the dry seasons. “But very occasionally, like once every two centuries or so, there were multi-year instances of severely dry conditions, probably drought. The only case of this extreme in several centuries around 1200 BC occurred between 1198 and 1996”, he adds.

Wheat needs a minimum of 300 liters of rain per cubic meter per year, especially in the spring months. Below that amount, the harvest will be poor. Manning and his colleagues do not have rainfall data for the Hittite period, but they have been able to infer that during those three years of drought the grain harvest failed. With data from the 20th century from a meteorological station near ancient Hattusa and the study of the rings of young juniper and juniper specimens, the scientists related the episodes of bad harvests with the thickness of the rings, estimating a minimum threshold from the which the harvest does not go ahead. Those three years of drought did not reach the minimum. “We cannot give a number of liters from the 12th century BC. C., but we can assume that it was likely to be around or below the 250 level,” Manning concludes.

Raúl Sánchez-Salguero is a dendrochronologist, like Manning, in his case at the Pablo de Olavide University. For him, the great contribution of this work is the very precise dating that it achieves of such a distant event. “In addition, they reinforce the results of the rings with those offered by another technique that takes advantage of the physiology of plants”, he details. In each ring there is a ratio between two isotopes (variations of the same chemical element). In this case, the ratio of carbon-13 (rarest) and carbon-12. “Dry years, the leaves close their stomata to reduce evapotranspiration and avoid suffering stress. This implies a lower growth that is reflected in the narrowness of the ring, but also in the ratio of both carbons”, explains Sánchez-Salguero. Those three years of drought, the relationship has maximum peaks.

“Drought was probably the main driving force behind many of the problems that Late Bronze Age societies faced” Eric Cline, George Washington University historian, author of ‘1177 B.C. C.: The year civilization collapsed’

Historian Eric Cline, a professor at George Washington University, warns that “the drought was just one of the many problems that the Hittites and other peoples had to face.” For the author of 1177 B.C. C.: The year civilization collapsed (Criticism), “there was a cacophony of catastrophes that led not only to the collapse of the Hittite empire, but also to the collapse of other powers and brought down the international trade network that linked them all.” Indeed, decades later the Mycenaean civilization would fall and the Assyrian, Babylonian and Egyptian empires went through serious problems, so much so that this time is known as the first Dark Age.

In his work, Cline lists the factors that made that time so troubled and provides the existing evidence to date. “They include climate change, which in turn caused drought, famine and migration; earthquakes; invasions and internal rebellions; systems collapse; and quite possibly also diseases. They all probably contributed to the Perfect storm that put an end to this era”, says the historian, who is preparing the second part of his book for the end of the year (the English edition already has a title, After 1177 BC: The Survival of Civilizations). But Cline ends by stating: “Of all those factors, I agree that drought was probably the main driving force behind many of the problems Late Bronze Age societies faced, which is why these additional data from this new study are so important.”

However, not everyone thinks the same. Climate scientist and historian from the University of Toulouse (France), David Kaniewski, is emphatic: “Three years is nothing for cereal production. The Hittite Empire had grain reserves and could survive for years. So if the drought had lasted only three years, the Hittite Empire would have developed for many more years. I think the worst was not the drought or the colder temperatures, but the combination of both over a long period.” And it is that the cold conditions also affected the Hittites. In one of his works, Kaniewski and his colleagues calculate that temperatures in the region at the time the Hittites abandoned Hattusa dropped between 2.3º and 4.8º and rainfall dropped by up to 40%.

What the French historian and his American colleagues do agree on is that the climate is not the only factor: “The climate plays a role when climatic hazards intersect with social vulnerability. The climate was not the trigger for the collapse of the Hittite Empire or the crisis in the eastern Mediterranean, but the climate added to the social and political instability of the late Bronze Age and played an important role.

For the authors of the study with the wood from the Phrygian tomb, what happened to the Hittites or what happened centuries later with the Assyrians, also devastated by a mega-drought, offers lessons in the face of current climate change. “Our societies are resilient, but they cover more or less expected threats and challenges,” says Manning, lead author of the Hittite study. “But current climate change is leading us in many cases into more challenging circumstances. Extreme weather that severely undermines agriculture and other resources (such as power grids) over a large area for more than two harvests will challenge us just as it challenged and perhaps broke the Hittites. Yes, we have long-distance transportation and communications and many other technological advantages, but also many, many more people, various security threats, and the fact that not all political leaders are necessarily prepared or capable of adapting and dealing with the crisis,” he concludes.

