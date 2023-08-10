The first humans in Europe had a climate change that could kill them. The ancestors of modern humans already lived in the Italian and Iberian peninsulas between 1.2 and 1.4 million years ago, as remains found in Atapuerca attest. But to find their possible descendants we will have to wait for almost another half a million, with the discovery of the Homo antecessor, also in the site of the Sierra Burgos. What happened in between? Now, a paleoclimatic study has discovered an extreme cold event that could change both the climate and the environment to make that human species disappear from European soil.

The climate of the Iberian Peninsula when the ancestors of modern humans arrived was Mediterranean, “more Mediterranean than now,” says Juan Luis Arsuaga, co-director of the Atapuerca site. Those hominins did not yet know fire and did not need to master the technology of treating animal skin to combat the cold. It is also believed that its fat balance was not the most appropriate for a climate of low temperatures. So they must have had a bad time when 1.1 million years ago a new ice age advanced that completely covered the British Isles, the English Channel and almost all of Europe with ice. As would happen later with the Neanderthals and with us sapiens, southern Europe must have been the last refuge. But, according to a study published now in the magazine Sciencethat glaciation had such an extreme cold peak that it modified the climate and the environment to such an extent that, according to its authors, it must have ended those first Europeans.

The clues in this story of climate extermination begin in the Tagus River and end at the bottom of the ocean. About 200 kilometers from the coast, southwest of Lisbon, there is a location known to scientists as U1385. Several sediment cores have been extracted from the seabed that have written the climatic history of the last 2.5 million years. In its different layers there are fossils of foraminifera, marine organisms with a shell that is key to studying the past. The composition of these seashells tells what the water was like when they were formed. For example, they have served to show how the asteroid or meteorite that wiped out the dinosaurs long ago acidified the sea. On this occasion they reveal that in that glaciation, the waters of the Atlantic slowed down, with a decline in the so-called Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), a set of currents that modulates the climate of the northern hemisphere.

The most obvious consequence of this ocean slowdown due to the contribution of Arctic freshwater and the advance of ice was the drop in sea temperature. How much exactly fell is detailed by Joan Grimalt, a researcher at the Institute for Environmental Diagnosis and Water Studies (IDAEA-CSIC) and co-author of the study of Science: “The average temperature of the water at this latitude is 19º in our time. In that event, it went down to 5 or 6 degrees, when in other glaciations it went down to 10”. There is no equal direct measure for inland temperature. But, “although it is not mathematical, in general, a drop of one degree at sea corresponds to a drop of three degrees on land,” adds Grimalt. From an eminently Mediterranean climate, “in the Iberian Peninsula we went to one like that of Siberia.” “And that, in addition to the extreme cold, translates into less availability of fruits and animals to feed on,” concludes the scientist.

Shells, pollens and supercomputing

In the nuclei of that seabed there is also pollen from terrestrial plants and this confirms what Grimalt said. The first author of the study is Vasiliki Margari, from University College London. Margari is an expert in palynology, the part of botany dedicated to the study of pollen and spores, and she explains how the vegetable grains got there: it was the Tagus River, and not the wind, that carried them to the sea. From the analysis of this pollen, Margari deduces that the vegetation changed radically: the glaciation, which lasted thousands of years, caused a decline in trees and the advance of steppe plants. The presence of steppe pollen on the seabed increased by 45%. “Finally, during the extreme cold event of 1.1 million years ago, we have a huge expansion of steppe plants, and temperate trees and heaths almost disappeared,” adds Margari. And this extreme event lasted 4,000 years.

It was missing to connect this climatic cooling with the destiny of the first settlers of Europe and they have done that with supercomputing. Axel Timmermann, a researcher at the National University of Pusan ​​(South Korea) and co-author of the study, explains it in a video distributed to the media: “To quantify the impact on human occupation, we ran a comprehensive climate model and a habitat model human in our Aleph supercomputer. The results of these computational experiments are clear: early humans in Europe could not have survived this extreme glaciation and the associated large drop in net primary productivity and vegetation.”

The results of this work would fit with the absence of human remains or stone tools in Europe in the hundreds of thousands of years after that climate change. His thesis is that only a long time later, the Homo antecessor found in Atapuerca would be representatives of a new wave of ancestors of humans who recolonized Europe, already knowing the mastery of fire and how to take advantage of animal skins and better adapted to the cold that would return with the following glaciations.

Arsuaga, one of the most knowledgeable about that part of human evolution, questions the main conclusions of this work. “Marine witnesses are of great importance, but terrestrial records are lacking and we did not see arctic flora and fauna until the last ice age. [iniciada hace unos 110.000 años y acabada hace unos 10.000]. The Iberian Peninsula never froze nor was there permafrost until this glaciation”, he assures.

Already more in his field, that of hominids, he recalls that “the fact that there is no record of human fossils and their stone tools in the period between the first known settlers of Iberia and Homo antecessor It does not necessarily mean that there was no one living in Europe in that intervening period. It may be that we just haven’t found evidence of their presence yet.” So, what happened in that period after that extreme cold event? “We don’t know,” acknowledges the paleoanthropologist.

