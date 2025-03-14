An “extraordinary concert in tribute to women” and only men in the poster: “surreal”

‘Harmonies in female’ is presented as an “extraordinary concert in tribute to women”, with some of the “most prestigious string performers.” It will be held in Albacete on March 21, but it has one peculiarity: only men are shown in the poster to advertise the event, despite its announced intention.

The initiative was born from the Camerata orchestra Foundation of Castilla-La Mancha, an organization located in the capital of Albacete, which “promises a first-level musical experience, where the beauty of the sound of the strings joins a deep and meaning tribute to women throughout history.”

“‘Harmonies in female’ seeks not only to celebrate female talent in music, but also make visible the role of women in the history of art and culture, joining past and present through the universal language of music,” says the organization. The bad thing is that you forget ‘them’ in the promotion.

The absence of women in the poster announcing the event has raised criticism and irony in social networks, as is the case of the spokesman of Castilla-La Mancha, Esther Padilla. “Harmonies in female in charge of five men. Like Albacete City Council has an explanation for it, ”wrote the counselor on social networks

Also of the well -known violinista Judith Mateo. “Surrealist and in my community,” Mateo writes.

It was the popular disseminator ‘The Barquist’, Miguel Ángel Cajigal, who warned of the situation with an ironic comment on social networks: “Visual acuity test,” he wrote.

This medium has contacted the Camerata orchestra Foundation in Castilla-La Mancha, to obtain an assessment in this regard. From the Foundation, they indicate that, in fact, women in the concert do, such as the orchestra concert, Paloma Pierzchala, Belén Baez, Ana Garrido and María Catalán, in addition to other members of the Camerata Orchestra such as Eduardo González, president of the organization. The funny thing is that they do not appear anywhere.

In the concert, compositions of forgotten women in the world of music will be played, they point out from the Foundation, as is the case of the German Fanny Mendelssohn, sister of the famous musician Félix Mendelssohn.

In addition, from the Foundation they emphasize that most of the members of the orchestra are women and that they even have scholarship students, in a program in which, they claim, they have no institutional support, but only of patron and the “effort” of the foundation.

By the City of Albacete they are unmarked in the matter and ensure, according to the sources consulted by eldiarioclm.es that “alone” support the initiative, within the ‘they’ cycle that is celebrated in the capital, but that are not part of the organization of the event.

“The poster could not have been the best choice”

After the publication of this news, the Foundation sent a statement in the recognition that “the poster may not have been the best choice” and they claim to assume their “responsibility” in this regard. They justify the choice of the poster in which the musicians who make it up are “internationally renowned artists” and that is why they decided to “highlight them”, so that “those familiar with the musical field could identify the high quality of this event.”

In the same statement, they underline the foundation’s commitment to “the visibility of women’s role in the world of music” and remember that this year, for example, the presence of Elena Cheah as a soloist in an unpublished work of composer Marie Jaëll, ‘Concert for cello’, has been told, or that on March 5, a concert was offered in the Circus Theater, with the director Cather. , in which women had “an outstanding participation, especially in the strings”, and that also included a work by Fanny Mendelssohn.

“We are excited to announce that our next concert will feature the international pianist Alexandra Trussova as a guest artist. The appointment will be May 6 at 8:00 p.m. at the Albacete Circus Theater, ”they take to comment.

Finally, they say that “the female presence is a constant in our orchestra, something that our followers and followers know well, because the woman’s struggle is not only one month a year” and that their intention is “add, not divide” or that “this recognition must have the support of the whole society.”

Finally, any “inconvenience” that this situation could have caused and mention their “commitment to equality.”