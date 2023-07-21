Flight number 127 of the Delta airline was scheduled to take off last Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. from Madrid’s Adolfo Suárez airport bound for New York, but it was delayed 53 minutes. Among the passengers there was a person who was not bothered by the delay of about an hour in leaving, quite the contrary. In fact, he had spent nearly four years trying through every legal trick at his disposal to avoid taking that flight to the United States. That passenger was former General Hugo Armando Carvajal, The chicken, who was head of the Venezuelan military counterintelligence during the government of Hugo Chávez

However, he had no choice. That same morning, at the very first hour, he had left the Madrid VII Penitentiary Center, in the town of Estremera, where he had been imprisoned since September 2021, guarded by Spanish police officers who made him available to Interpol agents to proceed with his extradition, agreed by the National Court and backed by the Spanish Government. He was waiting for a long trip that ended at 1:16 p.m. local time, when the plane in which he was traveling accompanied by police officers landed at the John F. Kennedy airport, where the New York Prosecutor’s Office was waiting for him. He accuses him of four serious crimes, all of them punishable by up to life imprisonment, for the attempt to introduce 5.6 tons of cocaine into the US when he was a high-ranking official in the Venezuelan government.

As announced by Damian Williams, Federal Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Anne Milgram, of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the Chicken Carvajal had “a 10-year career in the criminal world” during which he tried to “flood” the US with drugs. To do this, he allegedly used his status as director of Venezuela’s military intelligence agency. The US justice system assigns him an alleged “command role” in the so-called Cartel de los Soles, a criminal organization in which drug trafficking and high-ranking officers of the Bolivarian Armed Forces came together, whose sun-shaped decorations served to baptize the group.

According to the allegations contained in the indictment of the New York Attorney General’s Office, the allegedly criminal activities of the Chicken Carvajal began “from 1999, if not before,” when he became, along with other senior officials of the Chavista regime, the “leader” of the Cartel de los Soles. From that position, he allegedly corrupted other members of the Venezuelan Army, the intelligence service he headed, politics and the judicial system of his country to “facilitate” the trafficking of large quantities of cocaine to the US. The US justice considers that there are indications that to achieve this he coordinated with “senior commanders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), who [en aquel momento] They controlled cocaine production in large regions of Colombia and Venezuela.”

The writing recalls that the Chicken During those years, Carvajal held several “high-responsibility” positions – among them that of the director of the intelligence service of the Venezuelan army between 2004 and 2011 – and that he “exploited it to benefit the cartel of which he was a part.” As an example of this, he details that, in 2006, he coordinated the shipment of 5.6 tons of cocaine from his country aboard a private plane bound for the United States. That transfer was unsuccessful, because the aircraft landed in Mexico and the drugs were seized there. The Prosecutor’s Office also accuses the former general of having held, in 2008, a meeting with a FARC representative with whom he agreed that the Cartel de los Soles would deliver weapons and money to the guerrilla group “in exchange for an increase in cocaine production.”

For all these reasons, the US justice system accuses Carvajal of four crimes: committing crimes with narco-terrorism (penalty between 20 years in prison and life imprisonment); cocaine trafficking (between 10 years and life imprisonment); possession of weapons of war and “destructive devices” to commit the above crimes (between 30 years and life imprisonment) and conspiracy to use said weapons in these crimes (life imprisonment).

Before the European Court of Human Rights, based in Strasbourg (France), the former Venezuelan military officer expressed his conviction that, precisely, he will receive the highest sentences for these crimes in a final attempt to prevent Spain from extraditing him to the United States. Chicken Carvajal argued that life imprisonment without the possibility of accessing parole is a penalty that he considers contrary to article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights and that, therefore, his delivery should be refused.

However, the European court concluded last week that there was no certainty that the US justice system would sentence him to life imprisonment and that, in fact, he could be acquitted or negotiate the charges to reduce the sentence. This resolution, which endorsed the decision of the National Court, put an end to the four years of judicial and prison journey in Spain, and, with it, placed the Venezuelan ex-military officer at the foot of the stairs of the plane that last Wednesday left Madrid 53 minutes late for a gloomy judicial panorama in New York.

