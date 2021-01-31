The extension of a somewhat reinforced curfew, in order to support the morale of the French and that of the economy, rather than immediate confinement prescribed by the scientific community. This is the bet that the government took on Friday and that it plans to evaluate as early as the middle of this week. “The least month, the least week, the least day of confinement that we can avoid to the French, we have to take it. We owe it to our traders, our artisans, SMEs and the French, for whom it has been extremely difficult for almost a year “, the government spokesman explained on Sunday.

“The idea is to save time”

The same Gabriel Attal spoke three days earlier of a “Very tight confinement” predictable. It seems that less bad statistics on the epidemic front have allowed the executive to choose the extension of the health measures already underway. These have been reinforced since Sunday by the closure of borders with countries outside the European Union, “Except compelling reason” (ditto for overseas territories), as well as by presenting a negative PCR test for arrivals from a European Union country, excluding cross-border workers.

“The slight deceleration of the contaminations can allow us to observe, for a few days, what will happen, estimated Sunday Olivier Véran in the JDD. The idea is to save time, to limit breakage. “ In fact, the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients remained high on Saturday (27,242), as well as that of patients in intensive care (3,103). But this data described a plateau, not an out of control increase. As for mutations in the virus, particularly in England, the figures show that their circulation is increasing, less however than in some of our neighbors. “But if the incidence were to rise again, we wouldn’t hesitate. We never said that we would not reconfine in the next fortnight if it was necessary ”, warned the Minister of Health. The fears about the morale of the French (read above on pages 4-5) and the economic data seem to have worried the government more. 2020 was historically catastrophic: – 7.1% for household consumption, – 8.6% for production, – 9.8% for investment and – 16.7% for exports. After an 8.3% recession in our gross domestic product last year, hopes of a + 6% rebound for 2021 are already fading. A new confinement would get the better of him and would also cost the State dear. By focusing the new restrictions on the closure of non-food shopping centers of more than 20,000 square meters – 400 in France – Bercy is limiting the bill for support measures (expanded access to the solidarity fund, full management of the activity partial, cancellation of employer contributions). All other stores remain open, within the limit of one customer welcomed for 10 m2 (instead of 8 m2 previously) for stores of more than 400 m2. As for the use of teleworking “Reinforced in all companies”, Jean Castex had reduced the scope of the measure to activities “Where possible”. Discussions on Monday between the Minister of Labor and employers and unions therefore promise to be limited.