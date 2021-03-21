The Real Murcia will not be in the playoff to Second Division, an objective set at the beginning of the season and maintained throughout the course by the Board of Directors and the sports management led by Julio Algar. Therefore, the season can be considered a failure. But this Sunday the grana team has prevented that step back from becoming a cataclysm, at least for the moment. And it is that after the draw against El Ejido and the defeat of Recreativo Granada against UCAM CF, the Loreto team has achieved the classification for the dispute of a League in which he will seek to be in the First RFEF. Everything that is not to achieve it, and it is complicated, will be to put a huge slab in the future of the entity both at a sports and institutional level.

During the 90 minutes the Nueva Condomina team played with fire, even being in playout positions at times. It practically started the shock in them, because after two minutes the Recreativo Granada achieved 1-0 against UCAM CF. Things got worse before a quarter of an hour, when El Ejido went ahead on the scoreboard with a great goal from Jonxa. Mal painted the party in the capital of Segura and also in Granada.

Fortunately, Real Murcia soon achieved the equalizer with a bit of a beautiful invoice Sources. Toril fought with the defenders, took the ball and left it to his teammate so that from the front he could send the ball to the squad. It no longer rained so much. Also, although the visitors had the ball, they hardly created any danger for Champagne. The celestial ones seemed to settle for adding a point. Shortly after the tie, Abenza could make it 2-1 but his shot went to the side of the net. The best news, from Andalusian lands. UCAM CF put the tie and with that score in both crashes the Murcian players were sixth.

Step forward and two back

After the break, the Real Murcia came out with one more march. He squeezed and reward was soon found. Abenza, taking advantage of a bad clearance by Wilfred, made it 2-1. At times they were not in trouble and they no longer had to ‘put their ears’ in Granada. But The Ejido changed, was more ambitious and began to reach the Champagne area. Bryan, who came in from the bench, drove the defense crazy in several actions. In one, Muñoz cleared a pass back in the small area.

Toril was able to avoid suffering for his fans. In one of the few local starts, because the rival was in control, the striker stood hand in hand with Wilfred, who repelled his powerful shot. Real Murcia forgave and El Ejido did not. Etxaniz, after a great move by Bryan, he put the tables with ten minutes to go.

Again the tension appeared in Nueva Condomina. Real Murcia was a flan. Sergio Pérez appeared in the area and at the last moment Muñoz smashed a center that he would have practically left two companions before Champagne. It was followed by a Moreno’s header that went wide, a corner kick that walked through the small area de Champagne and a heads-up by Boris with the Argentine goalkeeper who avoided Luna andn the edge of the area.

The referee whistled and it only remained to wait for the end of Recreativo Granada – UCAM CF. A goal from the subsidiary sent Real Murcia to the playout. Aketxe He did his neighbors a favor and scored for the college boys in the add-on.