Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Police Innovation Council organized a discussion session that included members of the Council, representatives of the Dubai Police Council for college and university students, and a number of university students and owners of innovations and intellectual creations, with the aim of reviewing plans for innovative projects for this year, and preparing for the expanded retreat that will be organized by the Dubai Police Innovation Council, which will include An elite group of innovation experts, officials, and college and university students from various emirates of the country.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed bin Sebaa Al Marri, Chairman of the Innovation Council at Dubai Police, affirmed keenness to involve students, creators and innovators in presenting creative ideas and proposals that contribute to supporting the innovation system in Dubai Police.