The reality is that La Máquina was better than those from Coapa in the match, despite starting off losing, but the expulsion of carlos rodriguezwho allowed himself to be provoked by Richard Sanchez in the first half, complicated the situation, as well as the errors in clearing sebastian jurycausing the good work of the beginning to go off the cliff.

Despite the defeat, the cement workers showed some improvement, so Joaquin Moreno He has a lot to work on to avoid an early elimination, aspiring for the playoff positions for now, since he only surpasses the tailback Necaxa for a single unit.

Those from La Noria must focus on what comes later in the 2023 Opening Tournament, of the MX Leagueincluding the always complicated clash against the cougars.

Here his next five championship games:

Marker [xG] 📈 Blue Cross 2 [1.4]

america 3 [0.7] The CAZ deserved more. pic.twitter.com/TeEXQS2lsz — Statiskicks (@statiskicks) September 3, 2023

Potosinos have a great offensive commanded by the Venezuelan John Murillo and the brazilians Leo Bonatini and winewithout forgetting other key pieces such as Dieter Villalpando and the brazilian Rodrigo Dorado. The last time that La Máquina visited the Las Tunas they tied 0-0.