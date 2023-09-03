He Classic Young it was painted cream-blue in the Aztec stadiumafter the America beat 2-3 at Blue Cross through the goals of the Colombian Julian Quinonesthe Paraguayan Richard Sanchez and the Uruguayan brian rodriguezdiscounting the Argentinian for the local Carlos Rotondi and Uriel Antuna. In this way, La Máquina remains in the penultimate rung of the table with just four points.
The reality is that La Máquina was better than those from Coapa in the match, despite starting off losing, but the expulsion of carlos rodriguezwho allowed himself to be provoked by Richard Sanchez in the first half, complicated the situation, as well as the errors in clearing sebastian jurycausing the good work of the beginning to go off the cliff.
Despite the defeat, the cement workers showed some improvement, so Joaquin Moreno He has a lot to work on to avoid an early elimination, aspiring for the playoff positions for now, since he only surpasses the tailback Necaxa for a single unit.
Those from La Noria must focus on what comes later in the 2023 Opening Tournament, of the MX Leagueincluding the always complicated clash against the cougars.
Here his next five championship games:
After Classic YoungLa Máquina will be focused on the Cañoneros, a club that seems weak in the script, but that confidence cannot be given by the sky-blue team after its lousy start that led to the dismissal of the Brazilian Ricardo Ferretti. The Lighthouse team has only six units, so there is not much difference between the two. When playing at home, the purple box could get those from La Noria into trouble, who have had a poor defensive performance, while up front the number of wasted scoring chances is incredible. Added to this, just in the Clausura 2023 the Blue Cross visited the Mazatlan and came out losing 3-1.
Already with half of the tournament disputed, La Máquina will collide with a surprise Queretarowho stood up for the MX League in the League Cup 2023 upon reaching the quarterfinals, being controversially eliminated. However, Gallos Blancos suffered a severe blow when they lost their star striker, Angel Sepulvedaas well as rodrigo lopez and the Colombian jonathan perlaza, the first two by leaving for another team and the last due to injury. This will be the reunion of Cuate Sepulveda with the team where he has left his name engraved in gold letters by being the third highest scorer in the history of the institution, only below the Brazilian Camilo Sanvezzo and the current coach of the club, the Argentine Mauro Gerk. Of their last five duels, four have been wins for the sky-blues.
He Atlético San Luis It is one of the surprise teams in the championship, since they managed to become leaders for one day. Despite the departure of the Brazilian coach andre jardine to go to Coapa, the Brazilian technical assistant, Gustavo Loyal, he stayed as the helmsman, having a very good management so far, equalizing with stripedlosing with Chivas and defeating Queretaro, Puebla, Lion and Pachuca to add 13 points.
Potosinos have a great offensive commanded by the Venezuelan John Murillo and the brazilians Leo Bonatini and winewithout forgetting other key pieces such as Dieter Villalpando and the brazilian Rodrigo Dorado. The last time that La Máquina visited the Las Tunas they tied 0-0.
During the week, those of Joaquin Moreno visit a debilitated Necaxa in Aguascalientes, a club that after not knowing the victory in eight games between League Cup and League, decided to thank the Venezuelan Raphael Dudamel in his first experience in Mexico. With Angel Maldonado and Edgar Hernandez as interim, the Rays added a point visiting LionHowever, they remain at the bottom of the competition with just three points. Blue Cross could take advantage of the bad moment of the hydrocálidos, but it will not be easy because the statistics of the last five clashes show two victories of the Necaxa for a draw and two losses.
One of the most important matches in the calendar of Blue Cross is against the cougars, in a clash that despite not being classified as Classic itself, has all the characteristics to be so due to how it is played. The capital’s rivals also give entertaining duels, regardless of the field. It is unknown if by this date La Máquina Celeste will have achieved an important uprising, but Universidad Nacional has had an improvement thanks to the Argentine Anthony Mohamed and the good moment of some homegrown players and Cesar Huerta. The last time they met at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, the cement club won by the minimum, also looking back there was a draw and a victory, for which the cats suffer when they arrive at the Coapa building.
