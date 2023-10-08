In Lyubertsy, an explosive device was discovered under the bottom of an Audi without license plates

In Lyubertsy, near Moscow, under the bottom of an Audi A6 without license plates, sappers discovered an improvised explosive device (IED). This is reported by Baza.

The IED was attached to the driver’s door. Its size reached 10 by 15 centimeters, and its shape was rectangular. The device was successfully neutralized and removed.

On the night of October 7, security forces cordoned off an area in one of the city’s residential areas because of a suspicious Audi A6 without license plates. She was examined by a robotic deminer, and residents of nearby houses were evacuated and taken to a temporary accommodation center.

On August 15, mechanics at a Moscow car service center found a package under the bottom of a Toyota Land Cruiser that contained a radio-controlled incendiary device.