An Indian police spokesman announced that a small explosion occurred near the Israeli embassy in the capital, New Delhi, on Friday.

Police added that the explosion was caused by an explosive device, and that there were no injuries.

A security cordon was imposed in the vicinity of the embassy after the explosion, and police and explosives disposal experts rushed to the scene.

A police statement said that the explosion was caused by a “very weak improvised explosive device” that destroyed the windows of three nearby cars.