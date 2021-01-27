It’s time to take out the umbrellas again or, if possible, stay home for the rest of the week because another storm comes to the Peninsula, the fifth in this month of January. An explosive cyclogenesis of imminent appearance will give rise to Justine, considered high impact and that will fully affect a large part of the country.

The forecast is that start entering late this Thursday, January 28 through Galicia, so that Friday and the weekend will be the worst days. In fact, even in Lugo the first effects could already begin to be noticed this Wednesday, as from 18:00 it goes into yellow alert for gusts of wind greater than 80 km / h.

If these days the country was experiencing a relaxation in terms of low temperatures, with thermometers reading up to 25 degrees, lwith the arrival of the new storm, the country’s meteorological situation will change completely, with strong gusts of wind, heavy rains or even snowfalls.

Justine’s first impact

During the first days, weak or moderate rainfall will be recorded in the Cantabrian and Pyrenees regions, while in the rest of the country there will be only cloudy intervals. Even some stability will be appreciated with rising temperatures. Yet it is the peace that precedes the storm that, as we say, will enter fully between Thursday night and the beginning of Friday.

On Friday, a front will appear in the northwest of the peninsula that is going to unload stormy showers in Galicia, to gradually spread throughout the northern half of the country. Southwest winds will blow into strong streaks throughout the northwest, that is, Galicia, Castilla y León and the Strait area. These streaks they may exceed 90 km / hour.

The weekend situation

Justine will move slowly inland on Saturday, with heavy rains in much of the Peninsula and with greater intensity in the north, accompanied by intense storms and hail. It will hit the snow in the mountain systems. Meanwhile, strong or very strong winds will predominate in the Mediterranean area, although temperatures will remain, as in the Canary Islands.

The most affected areas will be Galicia, Cantabria, Castilla y León and northern Extremadura and, possibly, the rest of Extremadura, La Rioja and Navarra although in a weaker way. The greatest risk will be on the Galician coasts and the Cantabrian coast. During the afternoon and evening, the waves may touch 10 meters on some buoys, I reach 8 near the coast line.

Already on Sunday the Mediterranean coast will get rid of the rains, which will continue to be installed in a good part of the country in the form of showers and wind. Above all, strong gusts of both phenomena in Galicia, Cantabria, Asturias, Navarra and the Pyrenees. There will be weak and isolated rain at certain points in the southern half, and stability will not arrive until this last day of January.