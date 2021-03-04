Brexit he’s haunted by two of his worst ghosts: the Northern Ireland protocol, which establishes its borders and post-European divorce customs, and the militant Protestant loyalists, who have rejected the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which guarantees peace after the civil war and their rejection of the protocol, which prevents a hard border between Northern Ireland and Europe. Two incidents that endanger the European divorce, the negotiations that have yet to be concluded to finish it neatly and peace in the province.

Protestant Loyalist paramilitary groups, which waged the civil war against Republican Catholics in Ulster, have told the British and Irish governments that they are withdrawing their support for the Good Friday agreement, in protest for the border tradel of the Irish Sea of ​​Northern Ireland with the rest of the United Kingdom.

The Council of Loyalist Communities, an umbrella group representing the views of the UVF, UDA and Red Hand Commando Protestant guerrillas, wrote a letter to Boris Johnson and the Irish taoiseach, Micheál Martin, warning of the “permanent destruction” of the agreement. peace of 1998, if they do not change the protocol of Northern Ireland.

The opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol by the Protestant Loyalists raises alarms because they oppose their British province being part of the European single market. But his rejection of the Good Friday peace agreement it’s a major alert of an imminent return to violence in the British province. A return to arms by the Loyalists to force that decision may generate equal resistance from Republican Catholics. The Irish Republican Army (IRA) has disarmed but there are dissident groups.

The letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the unionist opposition to the Northern Ireland protocol, the part of the Brexit deal that keeps Northern Ireland as part of the EU’s single market for goods, it should remain “peaceful and democratic”.

However, the decision to withdraw support for a peace agreement underpinning power-sharing in Northern Ireland appears designed to turn on the red light in Dublin, London and Brussels.

The warning came hours after the European Commission accused the British government of violate international law for the second time, after ministers said the UK would act unilaterally to give Northern Ireland businesses time to adjust to post-Brexit rules.

Holy Friday

The Good Friday Agreement was signed by the Catholic and Protestant armed groups in Northern Ireland, which were officially disarmed. Loyalist paramilitary groups backed the Good Friday agreement and have no desire to reignite the unrest. But elements of the UVF, UDA and Red Hand Commando endure as an obscure presence in Northern Ireland and some are linked to crime and drug trafficking.

Northern Ireland protocol was asleep, until the vaccine war broke out between the president of the European Commission, Úrsula Von der Loyen and Great Britain. She guessed that the vaccines missing from Europe could be transferred by the Astrazeneca laboratory and Pfizer to Britain, across the Irish border.

Unaware of the danger involved, he detonated Article 16 and imposed a hard border, which forced a review of all truck loads.The immediate response, to the alarm of Ireland and London, was that the first lady of Ireland of the North, Arlete Foster demanded the end of the Northern Ireland protocol and that the province be part of the European single market and did not accept a border in the middle of the Irish Sea. The most delicate point of Brexit rested on those sandy legs.

“We are concerned about trade disruption and trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK that is happening, but our main objection is much more fundamental, “wrote David Campbell, chairman of the LCC, in a letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He said the protocol had violated the safeguards of the Good Friday agreement, also known as the Belfast agreement, to protect the status of both communities. “The resentment of the Loyalists was on par with 1985, when unionists and loyalists organized mass demonstrations against the Anglo-Irish agreement,” Campbell said.

“Please, don’t underestimate the strength of feelings on this issue throughout the unionist family. Accordingly, I have been instructed to inform you that the loyalist groups are withdrawing their support for the Belfast agreement until our rights under the agreement are restored. And the protocol is modified to ensure unrestricted access of goods, services and citizens across the UK. If you or the EU are not prepared to comply with the entire agreement, you will be responsible for the permanent destruction of the agreement, “wrote the envoy of the loyalists.

The guerrilla

John Kyle, a Belfast city councilor with the Progressive Unionist party, which has historical ties to the UVF, said there was an “absolute commitment to non-violence” but that the implications of the letter were unclear. “It is too early to know how to interpret it. It is premature to assume that it means moving away from non-violence ”.

Stephen Farry, a MP for the centrist Alianza party, said the Loyalist withdrawal from the Good Friday deal was a political and symbolic gesture. “However, it has no practical consequences. The agreement is based on the dual referendums of 1998. I am more concerned the continual escalation of rhetoric and creating unrealistic expectations that the protocol can be superseded in the absence of a plausible alternative ”.

“It is also worrying that what is essentially a voice for outlawed terrorist organizations is becoming an actor in a political debate,” Farry said.

The interruption of deliveries of parcels and supermarkets and the continued refusal of some major chains to make deliveries in Northern Ireland have increased tensions between loyalist and unionist parties, who say the region’s constitutional position within the UK is under threat.

Arlene Foster, the prime minister and leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), and two of her party’s MPs held talks last week with the LCC, which prompted reprimands of the critics who said they were legitimizing the paramilitaries.

Since then, DUP agriculture minister Gordon Lyons has stopped work at permanent post-Brexit border checkpoints in Northern Ireland. The existing temporary border posts continue to operate.

The Loyalists’ letter came in the midst of a renewed grudge between Downing Street and Brussels for the government’s unilateral act to give Northern Ireland businesses time to adjust to post-Brexit rules.

Maros Sefcovic, the vice president of the European commission, said it amounted to a “violation” of the withdrawal agreement. The Irish government said London was being “useless”.

Boris Johnson’s new Brexit minister sparked a new confrontation with the European Union yesterday, after he raised plans to unilaterally delay the implementation of parts of the Northern Ireland protocol.

In his first act since he was appointed, Lord Frost told Brussels that the government would extend an exemption for checks on supermarkets, which ship products from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, for a further six months.

Frost is also expected to announce a similar moratorium on customs declarations on packages shipped to the province.

Conversations

Both waivers were agreed with the EU in December by Frost’s predecessor, Michael Gove, but they were due to expire at the end of this month.

The two sides had been involved in talks to agree on an extension. But you are they had stalled In recent weeks, the UK, which is responsible for implementing controls under the protocol, will now act unilaterally to extend the exemption period.

Diplomatic sources in the EU described the move as a “serious provocation”, while Maros Sefcovic, vice president of the European Commission, said it amounted to a “violation” of the protocol.

“This is the second time that the UK government is willing to violate international law,” he said. “It is also a clear departure from the constructive approach that has prevailed until now. This undermines both the work of the joint committee and the mutual trust necessary for solution-oriented cooperation, ”he said.

But a government spokesman said the measure did not represent a violation of protocol as it was temporary and designed to deal with the significant issues facing the province in Northern Ireland.

According to the terms of the protocol, that governs the movement of goods Inside and outside the region after Brexit, all non-banned agri-food products arriving from mainland Britain require an EU export health certificate stating that they pose no risk.

They are a consequence of a Brexit deal, which has resulted in Northern Ireland remaining in the EU’s single market for goods, while the rest of the UK has left that regulatory zone.

PB