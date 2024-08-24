An explosion occurred in the Sumy region in northern Ukraine and air defense was activated

An explosion occurred in the Sumy region in northern Ukraine. This was reported on Saturday, August 24, reported Public edition in Telegram.

The publication states that air defense is operating in the region. No other details are given.

Explosions in Sumy were also reported the day before. The first explosion against the backdrop of an air raid alarm there was heard on Friday at nine in the morning. However, there was no information about damaged objects. After 7 p.m., news appeared about a series of explosions, although the exact location was not named. The city authorities did not comment on this information.