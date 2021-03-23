An explosion was detected 10,000 light-years away

A Japanese astronomer was able to monitor the explosion of a star in space at a distance of about 10 thousand light years from Earth, according to the “Russia Today” website.

Yuji Nakamura detected the blast on March 18, 2021 using his telescope lens, which has a diameter of 135 mm and exposes it for 15 seconds.

The Japan National Astronomical Observatory reported a flare of 9.6 degrees. A group of powerful telescopes confirmed that the flare was indeed a “classic supernova”, and they named it V1405 Cas.

The “classic supernova” is a nuclear explosion on the surface of a white dwarf, which is part of a binary system of aging and dying stars.

The glow of a “supernova” is expected to last for days, if not months. It is still visible in the night sky in the northern hemisphere.