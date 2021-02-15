An explosion occurred on the outskirts of Lugansk on the evening of February 15. The representative of the LPR in the political subgroup of the contact group on Donbass, Rodion Miroshnik, announced this in his official Telegram channel.

According to him, the explosion could have been caused by high pressure gas.

It is known that the incident took place in the area of ​​Bolshaya Vergunka. Representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were sent to the scene. Details of what happened are being clarified.

Let us remind you that in early January there was also an explosion on the main gas pipeline in the Poltava region of Ukraine.