The explosion thundered near a metro station in Nizhny Novgorod. Reported by Telegram-channel “Rise” on Friday, February 26.

The shock wave knocked out the windows on the cars parked nearby. The Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that household gas exploded on the basement of the nine-story building where the sushi bar is located.

According to the department, the incident occurred on Meshchersky Boulevard in the Kanavinsky District. Rescuers are working at the scene, there is no information about the victims.

Earlier in Vladikavkaz a powerful explosion thundered in a shopping center building. It is noted that “nothing remained of the building.”