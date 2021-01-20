A powerful explosion thundered in a building in the center of Madrid. Reported by El Pais.

The incident occurred on one of the central streets of the Spanish capital – Toledo Street. The explosion destroyed the roof of the building and four floors. The footage from the spot shows that the entire street is strewn with debris, some of them fell into the schoolyard next door. The cars standing next to the building were also damaged.

Emergency services and police work on the spot. After the incident, neighboring buildings were evacuated.

As El Pais clarifies, the explosion took place in a house next to a nursing home. It is alleged that none of the wards and employees of the institution were injured.

They were reported by La Vanguardia, citing police. According to her, at least three people were killed, and several more are missing.

In the same time Twitter– Madrid’s emergency services account reported two dead. It is indicated that eight more people were injured. Two of them –

one in a moderate condition, the other in a serious one – sent to hospitals.

According to media reports, the building damaged by the explosion belonged to the local diocese. Priests lived in it, and at least one of them is under the rubble.

According to the press service of the Spanish National Police, a gas leak could have been the cause of the incident. It is also known that a fire continues inside the building after the explosion. The police launched an investigation into the incident.

Locals also told El Pais that they smelled gas in the area several hours before the incident. According to the newspaper’s sources in the police, the incident could have occurred during a check by workers of the gas installation.