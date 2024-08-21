An explosion thundered in Sumy. This was reported by the Ukrainian publication “Obshchestvennoye” in its Telegram-channel.

The explosion was reported at 17:25 on August 21; no further details about the explosion have been released at this time. The explosion occurred amid an air raid alert in the region.

At 17:12, the Ukrainian Air Force reported in its Telegram-channel about the activity of the Russian Armed Forces aviation in the north-eastern direction. The Ukrainian military also announced the possibility of airstrikes in the border regions of Ukraine.

Earlier, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged during shelling in Sumy Oblast. It is specified that the facility is located in the village of Krasnopolye.