NV.ua: ammunition detonated in military unit in Poltava region

In the Poltava region of Ukraine, there was a detonation of ammunition in a military unit. This reports NV.ua.

An explosion occurred on the territory of a military unit in the village of Kotelva near Poltava on July 24. As a result of the incident, a residential sector in the adjacent territory was destroyed and a fire started.

“The emergency situation is being resolved by rescuers and the police,” said the head of the Kotelvskaya rural community, Tatyana Korost. The scale of the destruction is currently being determined, as well as the number of victims of the incident. The authorities asked local residents not to publish photos and videos from the area of ​​the incident.

