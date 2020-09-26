During pre-flight tests at SpaceX facilities in South Texas on September 22, a Starship SN7.1 fuel tank exploded.

However, Elon Musk “was happy,” says in the company message.

The fact is that the tank was deliberately destroyed during a pressure test designed to bring stainless steel equipment to the point of rupture.

It is noted that SpaceX conducted several other similar tests, including one in June this year, which exploded the SN7 tank. Such tests provide the necessary data for future iterations of Starship, a 100-passenger spacecraft that Elon Musk’s company is developing to take people to Mars, the Moon and other space destinations.

The demise of SN7.1 paves the way for SN8 prototype testing, which could begin this weekend. Musk said that if the SN8 passes a series of engine checks and tests, it will attempt to fly 20 kilometers in the South Texas sky.

Two full-size Starship prototypes have already taken off the ground – SN5 and SN6, each of which has risen to an altitude of about 150 meters during recent test flights.

The flights of both SN5 and SN6 were powered by only one Raptor engine. The SN8 will feature three Raptors, a nose cone and flaps for improved handling, and additional accessories that its predecessors lacked.

The latest Starship will have six Raptors, which will make the 50-meter vehicle powerful enough to take off from the Moon and Mars, Musk said. But the Starship will need help to lift off our bulkier Earth, so it will be launched from here on a giant rocket called the Super Heavy, which will be powered by about 30 Raptors of its own.

Both Starship and Super Heavy are designed to be reused quickly and fully. Musk speculates that the duo will drastically slash the cost of space travel – so drastically that even as ambitious feats as colonizing Mars will become economically viable.

Earlier “FACTS” wrote that in the USA, in the state of California, the Ukrainian-American Alpha rocket successfully passed firing tests.

