An explosion thundered at the Odessa oil refinery, after which electricity was lost in the Shkodova Gora microdistrict. Video recording of the incident was published in Youtube…

According to Vesti.ua, local residents heard an explosion at midnight. After that, in the area of ​​the electrical substation, which is located on the territory of the plant, a bright flash appeared and a fire began.

At night, divisions of the State Emergency Service (GSChS) and ambulance worked at the scene. “Everywhere there is fumes and black smoke that exploded, we do not know,” the newspaper quotes the words of eyewitnesses.

Law enforcers confirmed that a transformer substation on the territory of the refinery exploded, after which dry grass caught fire nearby. The road that passes through the microdistrict was blocked. It is assumed that the incident occurred through the fault of the “metal hunters”. The publication notes that they sneak into the territory of a non-working factory and steal cables.

In March 2019, the regional branch of the State Property Fund in the Odessa region announced the completion of the inventory of the plant. The facilities of the enterprise lost their functionality, in particular, the rectification columns, which were not properly mothballed.