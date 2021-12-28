The sources added that there was damage as a result of the strike at the gate and the airport hall, without information on casualties so far.

This comes after the Giants forces received several locations in and around Ataq city, including the airport, several hours ago.

The people of Shabwa went out to receive the forces of the Southern Giants Brigades, which managed to expel the Brotherhood’s Islah party militias from the city, while their progress continued to liberate the entire governorate.

And the forces of brigades tightened giants Southern Governorate, Tuesday, seized control of the first district of the governorate Shabwa, southeast of Yemen, which threatens to reduce the influence of the party fix regulating arm Brotherhood.

Sources told Sky News Arabia that the forces of the Southern Giants began deploying in the city of Azzan, the center of the Mayfa’a district, near Abyan governorate, noting that this deployment prompted the members of the Second Brigade, the Mountain Infantry of Islah, who were stationed in the district, to flee.