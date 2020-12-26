A caravan exploded this Friday morning in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, an act that seems “deliberate”, according to police in that city in the southern United States.

The explosion took place at 6:30 AM (12:30 GMT) and caused extensive damage to the facades of the surrounding buildings. The ground in the area was covered with glass, tree branches and bricks, and the blast burst pipes.

At least three people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, firefighters were quoted as saying by local media. The detonation was felt for miles around. “It appears to be a deliberate act,” police said on their Twitter account.

The blast took place north of the city center, near the AT&T Tower, a landmark building in the country music capital, nicknamed ‘Batman Tower’ because of its shape. The FBI cordoned off the neighborhood, and the federal weapons and explosives agency is involved in the investigation. President Donald Trump “was briefed” on the situation, the White House said.

A police patrol, called shortly before the blast due to gunshots, observed a parked caravan that it deemed suspicious, Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron said at a news conference, without elaborating.

Bomb squads were dispatched to the scene while police evacuated residents from the surrounding buildings, it added.

Several canine teams inspected the area of ​​the blast “to make sure there were no other charges,” Aaron said, emphasizing that “there was no indication” of the presence of other explosive devices.

Police were also examining the affected buildings in search of possible victims. “Every effort will be made to make sure everything is perfectly safe,” said Nashville Mayor John Cooper. “We are very fortunate” that there are so few injured, he said, noting that the damage was “spectacular but limited.”

Police were looking for witnesses and several people were taken to the police station for questioning, the police spokesman said.