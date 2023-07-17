An explosion left the bridge linking Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula occupied by Moscow, with Russia through the Kerch Strait battered early Monday morning. In addition to the battle front, Crimea is key for kyiv in the war against the Russian invader. The supposed attack has left two people dead and has forced to cut road and rail traffic. The Kremlin has accused the Ukrainian army of being behind the sabotage, but Kiev, which offers very little information about its actions in occupied territory, points to “a provocation by Moscow”, according to the spokeswoman for its military command in the south of the country. However, Ukrainian media, such as the daily Ukrainian Pravda, blame Ukrainian forces, and a spokesman for the Ukrainian Secret Service (SBU) has stated that the details of what happened will be revealed “after the victory.” It is the second attack against this strategic bridge for Russia, after a truck exploded on October 8 while crossing it, forcing it to be temporarily closed.

The explosion on Monday forced traffic to stop after part of the bridge’s infrastructure collapsed, according to the Russian occupation authorities. “At 03:05 local time (02:05 in mainland Spain) the Crimean bridge was attacked by two Ukrainian unmanned watercraft,” the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Center (CNA) said in a statement. “As a result of the terrorist attack, the roadway of the bridge was damaged,” the CNA added. In addition to road and rail traffic, the maritime connection through ferries has also been interrupted, says the Moscow Government. The governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, Viacheslav Gladkov, has reported the death of a couple who were traveling in a private car to go sightseeing. The daughter of the deceased, a minor, has been injured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reacted Monday afternoon by stating that Moscow will respond “to the terrorist attack by the kyiv regime.” After an emergency government meeting, broadcast on television, to discuss the attack on the bridge connecting Crimea with the Russian region of Krasnodar, the president has declared that “there will be a response from Russia” and that “the Ministry of Defense is preparing appropriate proposals ”. “I ask the leaders of the region and the federal authorities to provide all the necessary assistance to the injured girl and her relatives, and take this matter under special control,” the Russian president has ruled, defining the attack as “an act cruel and senseless” and has announced that the “repair work will begin as soon as possible”. The Russian Deputy Prime Minister for Urban Development and Construction, Marat Jusnulin, has assured that the bridge will be fully operational “before November 1”.

kyiv has not explicitly acknowledged its role in the attack in Crimea. The spokeswoman for the Southern Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Natalia Humeniuk, pointed out that it could be a “provocation” by the Kremlin. On Sunday, the Russian authorities denounced through the Ministry of Defense that they had managed to repel an enemy attack against the Crimean city of Sevastopol, in which they say they destroyed seven aerial drones and two maritime ones. Another great explosion already shook this same bridge on October 8. Russia then blamed the Ukrainian authorities. This infrastructure, inaugurated by Putin in 2018, is essential for Moscow to maintain its control over the Ukrainian peninsula, which it occupied in 2014. It is 19 kilometers long and allows the passage of both vehicles and trains.

Ukraine’s public news agency, Ukrinform, maintains, like some Ukrainian media, that kyiv is responsible for the explosion. The agency points out that the attack has been carried out with marine drones and cites unidentified sources from the SBU and the Ukrainian Navy. In addition, Artem Dejtiarenko, spokesman for the SBU, has told Ukrinform that the details about what happened on the bridge “will be revealed after the victory [de Ucrania en la guerra]”. Dejtiarenko added that he observes “with interest how one of the symbols of the Putin regime has once again been incapable of resisting the military charge”, in reference to the transport of weapons that is carried out through this strategic infrastructure.

One of the main objectives of the counteroffensive that Ukraine launched at the beginning of June is to block the path of Russian troops along the land corridor that runs along the Azov Sea from the city of Melitopol (Zaporizhia region), to the gates of Crimea, to Mariupol (Donetsk region), next to the border with Russia. Breaking that corridor and isolating Crimea through the Kerch Strait would make it very difficult for the Russian presence on the peninsula and would complicate, at the same time, the supply of the Russian military based since last year in some areas of the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

Possible change of strategy

The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, opposed to negotiating while a single square kilometer of his country remains occupied, may be thinking of a change in strategy. This would go through trying to advance with his troops towards the vicinity of Crimea. Once within artillery fire, it would be about harassing Moscow and forcing Putin to face talks that lead to the end of the war and Russia’s departure from Ukraine, Zelenski confirmed in a interview with the American network CBS on July 9. “Logical rhetoric indicates that by the time Ukraine reaches the administrative border with the temporarily occupied Ukrainian peninsula, Crimea, Putin will most likely be forced to seek dialogue with the civilized world, unlike what was the case before the full-scale invasion, because it will be weakened,” the president declared. Until now, Zelensky had insisted that he would not negotiate without the prior withdrawal of all troops from the Kremlin.

Despite these attacks, the war is lived in Crimea with less intensity. That allows Russia to put down roots as an authority more calmly despite not having any recognition from the international community. The Russification process has been going on for years and part of it is the imposition of Russian passports on Ukrainian citizens. “In Crimea, the Ukrainian state must be restarted from scratch,” admitted Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk in an interview with EL PAÍS last March. In this sense, the Zelensky government, in parallel with facing the war, is preparing a program to train a body of reserve officials (police officers, doctors, teachers…) that is ready in case the day comes when Kiev regain control of the peninsula. It is not, in any case, something that is going to happen in the short term or easily.

