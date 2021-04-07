An Iranian ship that would be a base of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and that has been anchored during years in the Red Sea off Yemen has been attacked, Tehran acknowledged on Wednesday.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the attack on MV Saviz, which was allegedly carried out by Israel, although Tehran did not immediately blame his regional archenemy.

The attack came as Iran and world powers met in Vienna for the first talks on a possible US reinstatement of the ill-fated agreement aimed at curbing the Iranian nuclear program, showing that events outside the negotiations could do derail those efforts.

The ship’s long presence in the region, repeatedly criticized by Saudi Arabia, comes at a time when the West and United Nations experts claim that Iran has provided weapons and support for the Houthi rebels in Yemen in the war that has been waged in that country for years. Iran denies having armed the Houthis, although components found in the rebels’ weaponry are linked to Tehran.

A huge unidentified freighter sails through the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: AFP

Previously, Iran claimed that Saviz collaborated with “anti-piracy” efforts in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial bottleneck for international shipping. A statement attributed to Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh stated that the ship was a commercial vessel.

“Fortunately, there have been no casualties … and technical investigations are underway,” Khatibzadeh said. “Our country will take all necessary measures through international authorities “.

Israeli attack

In an earlier statement on state television, a host referenced a note from the New York Times quoting an anonymous US official as claiming that Israel had informed the United States that it had carried out an attack against the ship on Tuesday morning. Israeli officials declined to comment on the attack when contacted by The Associated Press, nor did the owner of the Saviz.

While Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz declined to say whether his country had launched the attack, he called Iran and its regional allies a great threat.

“Israel must continue to defend itself,” Gantz told reporters. “Wherever we find an operational challenge and a need, we will continue to act.”

A limpet mine

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, believed to be close to the Guard, reported that a limpet mine attached to the hull of the Saviz had caused the explosion.

The limpet mine is a type of naval mine that it sticks alongside a ship, a task normally performed a mailboxor. It later explodes and can seriously damage the ship. Iran did not blame anyone for the attack and said Iranian officials are likely to offer more information in the coming days.

In a statement, the US Army Central Command said only that it was aware of media reports about an incident involving the Saviz and that US forces were not involved.

On Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the Vienna talks “successful” when addressing his cabinet.

“Today a unified statement is heard that all parties to the nuclear deal have concluded that there is no best solution that deal, “he said.

A European diplomat with knowledge of the talks, who requested anonymity to speak frankly about the closed-door meeting in Vienna, acknowledged that external events could affect the negotiations.

“We hope that any action, whether it comes from the parties (to the nuclear deal) or from outside parties, will not weaken the dynamics,” he said.

The mysterious Saviz

The Saviz, owned by the state-owned Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, reached the Red Sea in late 2016, according to vessel tracking data. In the years since then, it has been facing the Dahlak Archipelago, a chain of islands located off the coast of the African nation of Eritrea. It is likely that it received supplies and changed crews through the Iranian vessels passing through that sea route.

Informational materials from the Saudi Army previously obtained by the AP showed men dressed in military style suits aboard the ship, as well as small vessels capable of transporting cargo to the Yemeni coast.

Those materials also included images showing a variety of antennas on the vessel that the Saudi government described as unusual on a commercial freighter, indicating that it was carrying out electronic surveillance. Other images revealed that the ship had mounts for .50 caliber machine guns.

Washington’s Middle East Policy Institute said the Saviz was an “Iranian mother ship” in the region, also describing it as an information gathering base and a Guard arsenal. The institute’s political documents do not explain how they reached that conclusion, although its analysts routinely have access to military sources in the Gulf and Israel.

El Saviz had been subject to international sanctions until Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, in which Tehran obtained a relaxation of sanctions in exchange for limiting uranium enrichment. The Trump administration subsequently renewed US sanctions on the Saviz as part of its decision to unilaterally withdraw from the deal.

In June 2019, Saudi Arabia withdrew an Iranian in critical condition del Saviz after Tehran asked for help through the United Nations.

A series of explosions

In a context of great tensions between the United States and Iran, a series of mysterious explosions they have targeted vessels in the region, including some that the US Navy blamed Iran.

Among the recently damaged ships was an Israeli-owned vehicle carrier, an attack Netanyahu blamed on Iran. Another was an Iranian freighter in the Mediterranean Sea.

Iran has also blamed Israel for a series of recent attacks, including a mysterious explosion in July that destroyed an advanced centrifuge assembly plant at its Natanz nuclear facility.

Another is the November assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a top Iranian scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program two decades ago.

The author is a journalist for the Associated Press

Translation: Elisa Carnelli