Baza: near the village of Balki near Energodar, a support of an automobile bridge was blown up

In the Zaporozhye region near Energodar, a bridge was damaged by an explosion. This is reported Base.

According to the publication, the explosion occurred on Saturday afternoon, June 24, near the village of Balki. As a result of the incident, one of the five reinforced concrete pillars of the automobile bridge was badly damaged. Explosive devices with detonators were found on two more pillars, but they did not work.

Baza points out that the length of the bridge on which the explosive devices were installed is 150 meters, it is located 38 kilometers from Energodar. Under the bridge there is a branch of the railway, which has not been working for about a year.

Earlier it was reported about the attack on the Chongar bridge connecting the Chongar peninsula in the Kherson region with the Dzhankoy region of Crimea. The head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, noted that no one was injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the head of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo said that Ukraine was involved in the incident. According to him, the Ukrainian army fired Storm Shadow missiles at bridges on the administrative border.

The network also published a video with the alleged moment of impact. The recording was captured by a bright flash, after which a cloud of black smoke rises into the sky.