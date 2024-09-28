A powerful explosion occurred on the railway bridge near Kinel

A powerful explosion occurred on a railway bridge in the Samara region. This was reported in Telegram-channel of the regional government.

The incident occurred around 13:30 local time (12:30 Moscow time) on Saturday, September 28, on a bridge near the city of Kinel (1136th kilometer). As a result of the explosion, the “safety islands” were damaged, but the railway tracks were not damaged. Due to the emergency, train traffic was temporarily suspended. The government press service clarified that there were no casualties.

Security officers are currently at the scene.

Earlier in September, it became known that in the Belgorod region a freight train derailed due to interference in the operation of railway transport.