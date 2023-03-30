An explosion occurred on a gas pipeline in the village of Pelym, Sverdlovsk Region

An explosion on a gas pipeline occurred in the village of Pelym, Sverdlovsk Region. This is reported Telegram– channel “112”.

According to the channel, the cause of the incident was the depressurization of the pipe at the Yamburg-Yelets 1 section, after which flaring began. According to eyewitnesses, the glow from the fire can be seen for tens of kilometers. channel “Earlier then others. Almost”.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties as a result of the incident. Emergency services are currently on the scene.

In February, an explosion occurred on a gas pipeline in the Myshkinsky microdistrict of the Yaroslavl region. The fire was caused by a rupture of a gas pipeline with a diameter of approximately one meter at the junction of the onshore and underwater parts of the gas pipeline. As a result of the incident, no one was injured.