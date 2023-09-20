Euronews-Romania: an explosion occurred on the civilian ship Seama in the Black Sea

An explosion occurred on the civilian ship Seama in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania. About it reports Euronews-Romania.

According to the TV channel, the explosion injured two sailors out of 12 crew members of the ship transporting cement under the Togolese flag. The administration of the Romanian port of Sulina, in the vicinity of which the incident occurred, began an investigation. In turn, the Romanian Ministry of Defense is working on a version of the ship being blown up by a mine.

Earlier, a Ukrainian mine was discovered in the Black Sea off the coast of Bulgaria. It is noted that it was destroyed in accordance with all safety measures.