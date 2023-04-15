NHK: Explosion near Japanese Prime Minister Kishida’s speech in Wakayama

The explosion occurred near the site of a public speech by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the western city of Wakayama on Saturday morning, April 15. This is reported by the TV channel NHK.

The loud sound of the explosion was heard around 11:30 local time (05:30 Moscow time) near the site of Kishida’s performance after he inspected the fishing port of Saigasaki in the city of Wakayama.

Incident details

According to eyewitnesses, when the Prime Minister of Japan appeared, a certain young man threw a cylindrical black object in his direction, after which he was detained by the police, and a few seconds later there was a sound of an explosion. The incident was caught on video.

Kishida was evacuated to the Wakayama Police Department without any injuries. The premier soon left the precinct ready to continue his public appearances. The head of the Japanese Cabinet arrived at the local railway station and began his speech there.

The man arrested at the scene was arrested. According to law enforcement agencies, he is suspected of deliberately obstructing business. Nothing is known about his motives yet.

There were no reports of casualties in the incident, and two fire brigades were dispatched to the scene.

The reaction of the authorities

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party condemned the incident. This was announced to journalists by the Secretary General of the party Toshimitsu Motegi, reports Kyodo.

We strongly condemn what happened. It is extremely unfortunate that this incident happened during the election campaign in elections, which are the basis of democracy. Toshimitsu Motegi General Secretary of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan

Kishida himself, in his renewed public appearance in Wakayama, apologized to the locals for the disturbance caused by the explosion.

What happened caused you a lot of anxiety and inconvenience, I ask your forgiveness Fumio Kishida Prime Minister of Japan

Against the backdrop of the incident, authorities have stepped up security measures in the resort town of Karuizawa in neighboring Nagano Prefecture, where the meeting of the foreign ministers of the G7 (G7) countries will be held from April 16 to 18, reports TASS.

Police patrols are on duty at Karuizawa Central Station, and on Sunday, April 15, part of the exits from the station to the side where the Prince Karuizawa Hotel is located, where ministerial meetings will be held, will be closed. The adjacent territory, including the shopping center, will also be blocked.

Assassination of Shinzo Abe

On July 8, 2022, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died in hospital after an assassination attempt at a campaign event in the city of Nera. Former Japanese Navy SELF soldier Tetsuye Yamagami approached the politician from behind and fired a shotgun at him.

He later explained that Abe was allegedly connected to a certain group of people, because of which his family had serious financial problems. In January, prosecutors formally charged him with murder.