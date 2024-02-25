The head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional State Administration Fedorov reported on the explosion in Zaporozhye

An explosion occurred in the Kyiv-controlled city of Zaporozhye. This was announced by the head of the regional military administration of the region (OVA) Ivan Fedorov in Telegram.

Details are not specified.

Earlier, explosions occurred in the Kyiv region and the air defense system was activated. The movement of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has been recorded in the region. There are air defense systems working there. Residents were urged to take shelter.

The day before, explosions occurred in Nikolaev in southern Ukraine. Then an air raid alert was announced in the city.