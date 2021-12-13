In the Serpukhov women’s monastery, an unknown man detonated an improvised explosive device. It is reported by Interfax with reference to an informed source.

According to preliminary data, two people were injured. Some of them are underage.

As the source of the agency specified, a local resident carried the device to the monastery.

According to Telegram-canal Baza, an explosion occurred in an Orthodox gymnasium at the Serpukhov monastery.