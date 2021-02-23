Near the Texas city of Cameron, a train and a truck collided at a crossing, resulting in an explosion and subsequent fire, according to a local channel. KCENTV…

According to law enforcement officers, the freight train was carrying gasoline, and several tanks caught fire. The cause of the accident was not specified.

It is reported that residents of nearby houses were evacuated. There are no casualties. Emergency services continue to eliminate the consequences of the accident.

The environmental consequences of the incident have not yet been reported.