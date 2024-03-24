An explosion occurred in Odessa, but no air alert was declared in the region. This was reported by the Ukrainian publication “Strana” with reference to local channels. Telegram.

Earlier it became known that the Russian Armed Forces attacked the Ukrainian Martynovka airfield in the Nikolaev region. The coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, said that the strike hit two Ukrainian Su-24 bombers. According to Lebedev, reports from his agents from Odessa and the Nikolaev region helped determine the targets for the strike.

On March 22, the head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration, Oleg Kiper, said that a number of energy facilities in the region were damaged as a result of explosions. Shutdown schedules have also been introduced in the region.