An explosion occurred in Nikolaev in the south of Ukraine, an air raid alert was announced

The explosion occurred in the city of Nikolaev in southern Ukraine amid a previously announced air raid warning. The Ukrainian TV channel “Public” reported this on Friday, March 1st. Telegram-channel.

No details provided.

By data online maps of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation, an air raid alert was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine, including Nikolaev.

Earlier on March 1, an explosion was heard in the Ukrainian city of Dnepr. Before this, it became known about a number of explosions in the Ukrainian Krivoy Rog. Prior to this, it was also reported about the explosion of a kamikaze drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Konovalovo, Volokonovsky district, Belgorod region.