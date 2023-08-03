Vladimir Rogov announced an explosion in the city of Zaporozhye controlled by Kyiv

The head of the Zaporozhye public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov in his Telegramchannel said that an explosion had occurred in the city of Zaporozhye, which was controlled by Kyiv.

According to him, the cause of the explosion was “arrival in the nearest suburb through the military infrastructure”, which was used by the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to conduct combat operations.”

Earlier, Rogov said that a workshop for the repair of armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed in the territory of the Zaporozhye region controlled by Kyiv, where the Ukrainian military equipped a site for repairing equipment. The workshop was hit by an Iskander missile.

On August 1, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had made two attempts to attack Russian positions in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Zaporozhye region. All attacks were repulsed by the active actions of the units of the grouping of Russian troops.