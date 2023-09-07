Baza: an explosion occurred in Rostov-on-Don near the headquarters of the Southern Military District

In Rostov-on-Don, an explosion occurred near the headquarters of the Southern Military District (SMD), reports Telegram-Baza channel.

“The explosion in Rostov-on-Don occurred near the headquarters of the Southern Military District. At the moment, the car is on fire,” the report said.

The causes of the explosion are still unknown. Official information about the incident was not reported.

Earlier it was reported about an explosion in a residential high-rise building in Yekaterinburg. The shock wave knocked out the windows in the loggia. Fragments and the frame flew onto the asphalt. The reason for the incident is still unknown.

Also, residents of St. Petersburg heard the sounds of explosions near the building of the military registration and enlistment office in the Nevsky district. Law enforcement officers examined the yard near the military registration and enlistment office. Previously, the sound source was located in a shaft leading to an abandoned bomb shelter.