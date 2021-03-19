In Khimki near Moscow, an explosion occurred in a nine-story residential building. About it TASS an emergency source said.

According to the agency’s interlocutor, the incident took place on the eighth floor of a house on Zelenaya Street. What exactly exploded is still unknown; operational services were sent to the scene. As TASS specifies, after the explosion five apartments caught fire.

The consequences of the explosion hit the video, the video was published by the TV channel “360” in its Telegram-channel. The footage shows that smoke is coming from the windows of the eighth floor, several balconies and windows on the eighth and ninth floors have been destroyed – glass is broken out of them, the frames are bent. There is no information about the victims yet.